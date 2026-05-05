Shopify stock falls 7% as profit miss offsets revenue beat

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A strong artificial intelligence-driven rally has pushed nine companies in the S&P 500 to double in value so far in 2026, highlighting how investor enthusiasm for AI continues to shape market performance.

The surge reflects growing demand for companies linked to artificial intelligence technologies, with AI-related business models and partnerships driving much of the gains across both software and infrastructure sectors, News.Az reports, citing IBD.

One of the companies in focus is Shopify, which recently reported quarterly results showing strong revenue growth but weaker-than-expected operating profit. The company’s shares fell after the earnings release as investors weighed margins and forward guidance.

Shopify has positioned itself within the broader AI ecosystem by exploring “agentic” shopping tools and partnerships with major AI firms, aiming to integrate automated shopping experiences into its e-commerce platform.

Despite short-term volatility in some names, the broader market trend underscores continued investor confidence in AI-linked companies, even as concerns persist about competition, valuation levels and the pace of monetization.

Market analysts note that while AI has been the dominant driver of equity gains in 2026, performance has become increasingly uneven, with only select companies capturing the majority of investor inflows.

The strong rally among these AI-focused stocks signals that investors are still prioritizing growth narratives tied to artificial intelligence, even amid broader market uncertainty and sector rotation.

News.Az