Tokyo stocks rally as Nikkei sets new peak

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Tokyo stocks surged on Friday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei Stock Average closing at a fresh record high amid growing optimism over a possible settlement to the conflict in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 225-issue Nikkei index climbed 1,654.93 points, or 2.68 percent, from Thursday to finish at 63,339.07.

The broader TOPIX also ended higher, gaining 38.65 points, or 1.00 percent, to close at 3,892.46.

Market sentiment was boosted by overnight gains on Dow Jones Industrial Average after the U.S. benchmark closed at a record high. Analysts said investor confidence improved following reports that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had observed “some good signs” in peace negotiations with Iran.

At the same time, stability in Japan’s government bond market and in West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures helped ease inflation concerns, encouraging investors to buy stocks.

Artificial intelligence- and semiconductor-related shares were among the strongest performers during the session.

News.Az