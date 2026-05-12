Siemens to buy Italy’s Mer Mec in €1 billion deal

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Siemens has agreed to acquire Italian rail technology company Mer Mec in a deal valued at around €1 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The acquisition, expected to be officially announced this week, is aimed at strengthening the software and technology capabilities of Siemens Mobility, the group’s train and transport business, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Based in Monopoli near Bari in southern Italy, Mer Mec is owned by Angel Holding and led by CEO Vito Pertosa.

The company specializes in railway signaling systems, track inspection technologies, analytics, and rail data software. Its projects include work on the Channel Tunnel rail signaling system connecting Britain and France.

The move reflects growing investment in digital rail infrastructure and automation technologies as transport companies modernize railway networks across Europe and other regions.

Siemens declined to comment on the reported deal.

The acquisition would further expand Siemens Mobility’s presence in advanced rail software and infrastructure monitoring technologies, sectors that are becoming increasingly important as rail operators focus on efficiency, safety, and predictive maintenance systems.

News.Az