EU’s Costa urges Bosnia to speed up reforms for membership path

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António Costa, who is visiting the Balkans, said on Tuesday in Sarajevo that the European Union’s commitment to the Western Balkans is real, as is the opportunity for EU enlargement.

After meeting members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, Costa said it is time for political leaders to focus on the goal and accelerate the pace of reforms, News.Az reports, citing European Western Balkans.

He also stressed the need to begin implementing the Reform Agenda.

“The path forward is demanding, but there are some low-hanging fruits that you can pick if you meet the conditions for alignment with EU legislation. I call on you to approve the remaining two reforms of your judicial system and appoint a chief negotiator,” Costa said.

This refers to the adoption of new laws on the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, as well as the appointment of the country’s chief negotiator with the EU.

“Do not miss this opportunity to secure them, Bosnia and Herzegovina has already lost 108 million euros from the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, while an additional 373 million euros is at risk. If you meet the conditions for alignment with EU legislation, gradual integration into the European single market will benefit your citizens and businesses even before accession,” he added.

Speaking about the appointment of a new High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Costa said the country is no longer where it was in 1995 and has made significant progress since then.

“If the future of this country is in the EU, we will make it happen. It is important that the new High Representative embodies Bosnia and Herzegovina’s choice, that he strives for EU accession. We will continue working together for a European future,” he said.

He stressed that EU membership is a “free and sovereign choice for Bosnia and Herzegovina,” adding that amid global geopolitical uncertainty and economic instability, enlargement is a geostrategic interest for Europe.

During his visit to the Western Balkans ahead of the EU–Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Costa is discussing opportunities and challenges of EU enlargement, gradual integration, regional cooperation, security, and stability with regional leaders.

News.Az