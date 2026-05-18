Sierra Leone enhances border surveillance after Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda

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Sierra Leone has enhanced surveillance at entry points in response to Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, a senior health official said Monday.

Foday Sahr, executive director of the National Public Health Agency (NPHA), told Xinhua that Sierra Leone has no confirmed or suspected Ebola cases, and surveillance at points of entry and health facilities has been strengthened to ensure early detection and rapid response, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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He disclosed that rapid response teams are on standby in all 16 districts, while isolation protocols and personal protective equipment supplies are being reviewed and replenished.

The NPHA is coordinating with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Economic Community of West African States health authorities, and the World Health Organization to monitor developments and share real-time information, he added.

The public was advised to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas, practise regular handwashing, avoid contact with bodily fluids of infected persons, and immediately report suspected symptoms through the national emergency line, he added.

News.Az