CENTCOM reports 84 ships rerouted amid Iran maritime blockade

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Monday that 84 commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have been rerouted since the US began its blockade of Iranian ports.

CENTCOM said in a statement on X that “as part of the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports, 84 commercial vessels were directed to return either to their berths or to port,” News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

The statement added that US forces intercepted four vessels to ensure compliance with the American blockade.

Washington continues to bolster its military deployment in the Middle East, including air defense systems, naval forces and aircraft carriers, amid repeated US warnings to Iran over the possibility of renewed military confrontation.

Following the US military operation dubbed “Epic Rage,” during which American strikes on Iran lasted around six weeks, Washington launched what it describes as “economic rage” against Tehran, combining intensified sanctions with a naval blockade now entering its fourth consecutive week.

News.Az