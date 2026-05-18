Georgian FM: WUF13 is organized at an excellent level

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“The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is being held in Baku at an excellent level. Of course, Georgia’s representation at the level of Prime Minister at this event is very important for discussing urban planning issues and presenting our achievements in this direction,” said Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in a statement to journalists, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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According to her, the meetings held in Baku, the negotiations conducted, and the agreements signed will contribute to deepening the strategic cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, while also significantly enhancing Georgia’s transit potential.

News.Az