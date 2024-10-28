Signify shares surge after strong Q3 results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investors in Signify enjoyed a positive week as the company's shares climbed 9.6%, closing at €24.18 following the release of its third-quarter results.

While revenues of €1.5 billion met analysts' expectations, Signify exceeded forecasts with a statutory profit of €0.84 per share, marking an impressive 18% above predictions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In light of these results, analysts have updated their earnings models. It will be insightful to determine whether they foresee significant changes in the company's prospects or if it's business as usual.Taking into account the latest results, Signify's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be €6.32b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 24% to €2.64. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €6.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.61 in 2025. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.The analysts reconfirmed their price target of €30.31, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations.Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Signify at €42.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €23.50.

