Singapore's Sentosa closes waters to clean oil leakage

Oil spillage was observed along beaches on Singapore's resort Sentosa island and the waters were closed for clean-up works, the island management authority said Saturday.

A Netherlands-flagged dredger collided with a Singapore-flagged bunker vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal near Sentosa on Friday, leading to oil leakage.The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Saturday that 16 oil spill response craft have been deployed to spray oil dispersants and collect oil slicks on the water surface.The oil slick was also spotted at Singapore's East Coast Park, shores around the Southern Islands and surrounding waters.Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said agencies were working to contain the spill and clean up the affected areas. He called on the public to stay away from the contaminated beach and waterfront.

News.Az