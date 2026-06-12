Paris convenes global summit for two-state solution

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France is hosting an international conference on Friday to promote the two-state solution and support efforts toward a political resolution of the Palestinian issue, bringing together Palestinian and Israeli civil society representatives, foreign ministers, and officials from dozens of countries amid the ongoing war in Gaza and growing concerns about the prospects for a lasting peace agreement.

The conference, organized by the Paris Peace Forum, comes one year after the UN-backed “New York Declaration,” which laid out a roadmap for the establishment of a Palestinian state and helped push 12 countries, including France, Britain and Canada to recognize the State of Palestine, according to Radio France Internationale, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

French ministry: Political path more urgent than ever

The French Foreign Ministry said the conference’s importance has grown amid ongoing conflicts in the region, high civilian casualties and faltering efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, adding that reviving the political process has become more urgent than ever.

Participants are expected to conclude the conference by issuing a document titled “Call to Action” or “Paris Appeal 2026,” containing eight key points calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to settlement expansion, reconstruction of the enclave, reforms in Palestinian governance institutions, and a stronger role for civil society in supporting peace efforts.

The conference’s recommendations will be submitted to G7 leaders when they meet next week in France, in an attempt to muster broader international support to preserve the two-state option.

Settlement expansion undermines viable Palestinian state

According to a draft document cited by Reuters, Gaza suffers from widespread destruction, and rising settler violence, settlement expansion and de facto annexation of Palestinian land are increasingly undermining the prospects for a viable Palestinian state at a time when “the window for a political solution is rapidly closing.”

The conference is being held amid growing Western criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, particularly regarding settlement expansion in the West Bank. Of particular concern is the “E1” settlement project east of occupied Jerusalem, which diplomats say could separate the northern West Bank from the south and isolate East Jerusalem, threatening the possibility of a geographically contiguous Palestinian state.

France, Britain, Canada and Norway recently announced coordinated sanctions on Israeli networks accused of funding, supporting or carrying out acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

US, Israel boycott conference

The United States and Israel are boycotting the conference. The Israeli embassy in Paris said the ambassador received an invitation but would not attend, arguing the meeting “does not contribute to advancing peace” and questioning France’s ability to play a mediating role between Palestinians and Israelis.

The conference comes as the Palestinian cause faces growing challenges due to the continuing Israeli aggression on Gaza and rising tensions in the West Bank, with international warnings that continued violence and settlement expansion threaten to undermine prospects for a political settlement based on the two-state solution.

News.Az