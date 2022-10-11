Sirens sound across Ukraine as Russia strikes cities again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over 100 injured, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

Ukrainian officials reported that energy infrastructure in the western city of Lviv had been hit earlier, while the city of Zaporizhzhia in the south was also targeted this morning.

News.Az