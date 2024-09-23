Situation on the Lebanon-Israel border as of September 23, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, the situation on the Lebanon-Israel border has sharply deteriorated. By the end of September 23, 2024, the Israeli Air Force launched extensive airstrikes on Lebanese territory, resulting in serious consequences for both military targets and civilians, reports News.Az.

Israeli military forces carried out a series of massive airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah-controlled sites. The strikes targeted not only border areas but also cities further away from the frontline, including Baalbek. According to statements from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press office, the attacks were intended to destroy Hezbollah’s ammunition depots and other military facilities to prevent further shelling of northern Israel.The air raids resulted in more than 300 missile launches, leading to widespread destruction and secondary explosions. Social media platforms are flooded with videos from the attack sites, showing the devastating aftermath. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported 274 fatalities and over 1,000 injured. However, the exact number of casualties among civilians and militants remains unclear.The intense bombings have triggered a mass exodus of residents from southern Lebanon. Israeli authorities issued phone warnings urging immediate evacuation, particularly advising civilians to stay away from Hezbollah-affiliated sites. This prompted widespread panic among the civilian population, leading to significant population displacement as people sought safer zones.In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets, some of which reached the West Bank, sparking fires in both Jewish and Arab settlements. This further escalated the situation, raising concerns about a large-scale conflict in the region.The Israeli Air Force also conducted targeted strikes on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. Particularly hard hit was the Dahiya district, a Hezbollah stronghold. Preliminary reports suggest that Ali Karaki, a high-ranking leader of the group, was killed in the raid, potentially triggering a further escalation in Hezbollah’s retaliatory attacks.The situation continues to escalate, and the likelihood of a full-scale conflict in the region remains extremely high.

News.Az