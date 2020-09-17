Six Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Online Youth Championship
- 17 Sep 2020 11:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152188
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/six-azerbaijani-chess-players-to-compete-at-european-online-youth-championship Copied
Azerbaijani players will contest medals in the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship to be held on September 18-20.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on six chess players.
The event will be played in Swiss System 9 rounds, with time control: 25min + 5 sec per player.