Six Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Online Youth Championship

Six Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Online Youth Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani players will contest medals in the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship to be held on September 18-20.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on six chess players.

The event will be played in Swiss System 9 rounds, with time control: 25min + 5 sec per player.

News.Az