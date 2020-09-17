Yandex metrika counter

Six Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Online Youth Championship

  • Sports
  • Share
Six Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Online Youth Championship

Azerbaijani players will contest medals in the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship to be held on September 18-20.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on six chess players.

The event will be played in Swiss System 9 rounds, with time control: 25min + 5 sec per player.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      