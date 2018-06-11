Yandex metrika counter

Six injured as three buses crash in Istanbul

Six people were injured on June 11 when three private public buses crashed into each other in Istanbul’s Şişli district.

The accident happened on the Halaskargazi Avenue at around midday, when a private public bus broke but could not prevent a crash with the one ahead of it, according to Hurriyet Daily News reports. 

A third bus was also unable to stop and hit the bus in the middle.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene while a total of six people in the buses were injured, according to local media reports.

The road remained closed to traffic until the buses were towed away.

News.Az


