Six injured in Hong Kong dockyard blast

Six men were injured after an explosion struck a government dockyard on Hong Kong’s Stonecutters Island on Monday morning.

The blast happened at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). Initial reports suggest the explosion may have been triggered by a mechanical failure inside the facility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

All six men suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

