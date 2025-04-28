Six injured in S. Korea high school knife attack

Members of South Korean Police Crime Scene Investigation team probe at a high school in Cheongju on April 28, 2025, after a knife attack by a student. (Photo: Yonhap)

A high school student went on a knife rampage at a school in South Korea's Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday morning, injuring six people, including staff members, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a classroom at around 8:41 a.m. local time when a second-year student, classified as a special education recipient but enrolled in a regular class, attacked school staff with a knife, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

According to the Chungbuk Fire Department, the school principal, an administrative officer, and a facility worker sustained stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and back. They were transported to nearby hospitals, including Cheonan Dankook University Hospital.

Three others, including the perpetrator, sustained minor injuries and were transported to medical facilities.

All of the injured are reported to be in stable condition, with no immediate threat to their lives.

After the attack, the student reportedly fled to a nearby reservoir and jumped into the water but was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack. Police have begun questioning school officials and witnesses to determine the circumstances of the incident.

An official from the North Chungcheong Provincial Office of Education said an emergency meeting, led by the school’s vice principal, was underway to assess the situation and possible motives for the attack.

News.Az