Six killed in clashes during Iran cost-of-living protests

Protesters and security forces clashed in multiple Iranian cities on Thursday, resulting in six reported deaths, marking the first fatalities since the cost-of-living protests began.

The protests began on Sunday in Tehran, where shopkeepers went on strike over high prices and economic stagnation, and have since spread to other parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Thursday, Iran's Fars news agency reported two people killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in the city of Lordegan, in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and three in Azna, in neighbouring Lorestan province.

"Some protesters began throwing stones at the city's administrative buildings, including the provincial governor's office, the mosque, the Martyrs' Foundation, the town hall and banks," Fars said of Lordegan, adding that police responded with tear gas.

Fars reported that the buildings were "severely damaged" and that police arrested several people described as "ringleaders".

In Azna, Fars said "rioters took advantage of a protest gathering... to attack a police commissariat".

During previous protest movements, state media has labelled demonstrators "rioters".

Earlier Thursday, state television reported that a member of Iran's security forces was killed overnight during protests in the western city of Kouhdasht.

"A 21-year-old member of the Basij from the city of Kouhdasht was killed last night by rioters while defending public order," the channel said, citing Said Pourali, the deputy governor of Lorestan Province.

The Basij are a volunteer paramilitary force linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological branch of the Islamic republic's army.

Pourali said that "during the demonstrations in Kouhdasht, 13 police officers and Basij members were injured by stone throwing".

In the western city of Hamedan, protesters torched a motorbike in what the Tasnim news agency described as an unsuccessful attempt to burn down a mosque.

The same agency reported on Thursday that 30 people in a district of Tehran had been arrested the night before for alleged public order offences in a "coordinated operation by the security and intelligence services".

