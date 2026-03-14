Antonelli becomes youngest F1 pole-sitter in China

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Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli made history by becoming the youngest Formula One driver ever to take pole position for a full grand prix. The 19-year-old set the fastest time for Mercedes F1 at the Chinese Grand Prix 2026 on Saturday.

Antonelli edged out his championship-leading teammate George Russell by 0.222 seconds, securing a Mercedes front-row lockout despite Russell experiencing earlier car issues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lewis Hamilton qualified third fastest for Ferrari F1, rounding out the top positions for Saturday’s qualifying session.

At just 19, Antonelli’s record-setting pole marks a new milestone in F1 history and sets high expectations for the race ahead.

News.Az