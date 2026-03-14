Ukrainian drones hit Krasnodar port and oil refinery

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Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a port in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region overnight on March 14, causing injuries and significant damage, local authorities reported.





Authorities said three people were injured during a strike on Port Kavkaz, a key shipping hub on the Kerch Strait that handles grains and LPG. A service vessel and pier complex were damaged in the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a separate statement, Krasnodar officials confirmed that a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery after a drone hit the facility. Emergency teams responded to contain the blaze.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that 87 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including 31 over the Sea of Azov and 16 over the Krasnodar region.

These strikes come amid ongoing cross-border operations in the wider Ukraine-Russia conflict, targeting both civilian and strategic infrastructure.

News.Az