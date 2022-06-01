Baku hosts NATO training course

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2022 of the Ministry of Defense with NATO, a training course on the topic “NATO Operations Planning Process” is being held at the Military Administration Institute under the National Defense University by the Brunssum Allied Joint Forces Command Mobile Training Group, the Netherlands, the ministry told News.Az.

During the course, listeners are given general information about NATO, as well as briefings on the staff structure and various areas related to the operations planning process.

An exchange of views is held on the topic and practical group work is carried out.

