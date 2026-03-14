Drone incident in Dubai Creek Harbour exposes aecurity vulnerabilities - DETAILS

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A suspected Iranian drone crashed into a residential tower at Address Creek Harbour in Dubai early on March 12, sparking a small fire and forcing the evacuation of dozens of families. No fatalities were reported.

The incident – the second drone strike in Dubai within 24 hours – highlights ongoing aviation-security challenges in the UAE. Civil aviation and emergency-response authorities were scrambled at 2:45 a.m., and debris was cleared within hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nearby Dubai International Airport (DXB) continued normal operations, thanks to interception systems and pre-planned contingency flight paths that reroute arrivals over the Gulf before turning inland.

Even minor drone strikes can trigger ripple effects, including runway inspections, air traffic control delays, and increased insurance premiums. Aviation analysts warn that the event underscores the elevated risk profile for UAE airspace and critical infrastructure.

Relocated employees in waterfront districts should familiarize themselves with shelter-in-place instructions and activate emergency-alert apps.

Employers are advised to review relocation and temporary housing policies during periods of heightened tension.

Travelers can use services like VisaHQ for real-time security updates and streamlined visa processing.

Since February 28, UAE authorities have intercepted or mitigated over 160 ballistic missiles and 900 drones, but this strike marked the first residential evacuation in central Dubai. Officials maintain that the country remains safe for residents and visitors, though some foreign carriers may adjust flight operations.

News.Az