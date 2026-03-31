SK Hynix, Samsung shielded from helium shortage

According to industry sources, major chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are maintaining sufficient inventory despite rising global prices and supply pressures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Helium, a key material used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen price increases following disruptions in natural gas operations in Qatar, one of the world’s largest exporters. The supply strain has been linked to broader instability stemming from the US-Israel conflict involving Iran.

A government official said South Korea has enough stockpiles to avoid any supply disruptions in the first half of the year. Another source, from a helium supplier, estimated that chipmakers currently hold around four to six months of inventory.

Companies are also reportedly paying higher premiums to secure additional supplies, particularly from the United States, which remains a major producer of helium.

Industry officials emphasized that securing supply is currently the top priority, even as costs rise due to geopolitical uncertainty.

Despite concerns, the South Korean government has ruled out any immediate disruption to chip production. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said supply stability is expected to continue in the near term.

Helium shortages had been feared due to reduced output from Qatar, which accounts for a large share of global supply. However, diversified sourcing has helped cushion the impact for major buyers in the semiconductor sector.

Taiwan, another key chip manufacturing hub, has also reported stable helium supplies so far, though some firms in the global supply chain have warned of early signs of pressure.