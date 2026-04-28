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Brunei launches first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel

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Brunei launches first Made-in-Brunei vessel
Source: Xinhua

Brunei's maritime industry has achieved a major milestone with the launch of Hull 211, the first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel.

According to Brunei official media, Pelita Brunei on Monday, the launching ceremony was held at the Anson International shipyard in Pulau Muara Besar, marking a significant step in the nation's shipbuilding capabilities, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The crew transfer vessel, capable of carrying 80 passengers, represents a significant step forward in the nation's journey toward industrial capability, innovation and maritime excellence.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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