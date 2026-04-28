Brunei launches first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brunei's maritime industry has achieved a major milestone with the launch of Hull 211, the first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel.

According to Brunei official media, Pelita Brunei on Monday, the launching ceremony was held at the Anson International shipyard in Pulau Muara Besar, marking a significant step in the nation's shipbuilding capabilities, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Six crew members from US-held Iranian ship released

US Marines intercept ship in Arabian Sea, possibly heading for Iran - VIDEO

Kyiv summons Israeli ambassador over alleged stolen grain heading to Haifa

Why april 27 marks a major milestone in historic milestones

The crew transfer vessel, capable of carrying 80 passengers, represents a significant step forward in the nation's journey toward industrial capability, innovation and maritime excellence.

News.Az