Brunei launches first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel
Source: Xinhua
Brunei's maritime industry has achieved a major milestone with the launch of Hull 211, the first "Made-in-Brunei" vessel.
According to Brunei official media, Pelita Brunei on Monday, the launching ceremony was held at the Anson International shipyard in Pulau Muara Besar, marking a significant step in the nation's shipbuilding capabilities, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The crew transfer vessel, capable of carrying 80 passengers, represents a significant step forward in the nation's journey toward industrial capability, innovation and maritime excellence.
By Faig Mahmudov