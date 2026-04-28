European Parliament backs EU-wide consent-based definition of rape

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European Parliament lawmakers voted on ​Tuesday in favour of a consent-based definition of rape — known as "only yes means ‌yes" — and urged the European Commission to propose legislation establishing EU-wide rules.





The EU adopted minimum standards to combat violence against women for the first time in 2024, but a proposed article to create a common definition of ​rape was dropped after opposition from several member states, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"Silence, lack of resistance, the absence ​of a 'no', previous consent, past sexual conduct, or any current or previous relationship ⁠must not be interpreted as consent," the Parliament said in a statement after the vote ​on the report.

The report also recognises two trauma responses, clarifying that neither can be interpreted as consent. ​It identifies the "freeze response", a reaction to fear or threat that can lead to temporary paralysis and a loss of the ability to speak, and the "fawn response", which is a survival strategy.

News.Az