Kyrgyzstan's national bank keeps key interest rate at 12 pct
Source: Xinhua
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 12 percent, the bank's press service said Tuesday.
"Based on assessments of the balance of inflation factors, it is currently necessary to maintain tight monetary conditions to create sustainable preconditions for slowing inflation. In this regard, the National Bank's key interest rate has been maintained at 12 percent," it said, News.az reports, citing BBC.
As of April 17, inflation in Kyrgyzstan stood at 3.9 percent since the beginning of 2026 and 11.3 percent year-on-year.
By Faig Mahmudov