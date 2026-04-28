Armenia and Türkiye discuss railway operation in Kars
- 28 Apr 2026 19:51
- 29 Apr 2026 09:04
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The Armenia-Türkiye Joint Working Group on the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Gyumri-Kars railway held a meeting in Kars on 28 April 2026, based on agreements made in the Armenia-Türkiye Normalization Process, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the parties emphasized the significance of the early operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway in the context of enhancing regional transport communications.