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Armenia and Türkiye discuss railway operation in Kars

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Armenia and Türkiye discuss railway operation in Kars
Photo credit: Report

The Armenia-Türkiye Joint Working Group on the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Gyumri-Kars railway held a meeting in Kars on 28 April 2026, based on agreements made in the Armenia-Türkiye Normalization Process, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

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The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the parties emphasized the significance of the early operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway in the context of enhancing regional transport communications.


News.Az 

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