Armenia and Türkiye discuss railway operation in Kars

The Armenia-Türkiye Joint Working Group on the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Gyumri-Kars railway held a meeting in Kars on 28 April 2026, based on agreements made in the Armenia-Türkiye Normalization Process, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the parties emphasized the significance of the early operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway in the context of enhancing regional transport communications.