Slovak MP warns of ongoing assassination threat against PM Fico
Security officers move Prime Minister Robert Fico into a car after he was shot at close range in an assassination attempt, after a government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Slovak Member of Parliament and Prime Minister Robert Fico's adviser, Jan Mazgut, has warned of the continued risk of an attempted assassination against the premier.Mazgut, speaking to TASS at an international conference on BRICS-European cooperation in Sochi, noted that the country is deeply divided, with two groups of voters, some of whom hold radical views, News.Az reports.
"Not only the political, but also the social situation in Slovakia is very tense as there are two groups of voters, with some of them being quite radical. I would not like to speak about it directly, but a certain threat [of an attempted assassination of Fico] and I would say the danger persist," he said.
There are groups of voters in the country, which actively promote their radical views in the politics, Mazgut noted, adding that it has led to an attempted assassination of the prime minister.