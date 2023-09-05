Slovakia expresses intention to boost economic relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia intends to boost trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“The goal of my visit to Azerbaijan is to contribute to the development of relations between the two countries even further. In addition to friendly relations, we intent to improve economic ties between Slovakia and Azerbaijan,” Kollár, who is paying a visit to Baku, said.

He noted that Slovakia developed a “smart village” project for the village of Garvand of the Agdam district, adding that there will be meetings in this regard.

“It is very important for us to have close relations with Azerbaijan. We intend to advance trade and economic relations with your country to a new stage,” Kollár added.

News.Az