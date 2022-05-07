Slovakia to host international conference in support of Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference in support of Ukraine will be held in Slovakia in early June under the auspices of GLOBSEC, President of the organization Róbert Vass (Slovakia) said, News.Az reports citing Interfax Ukraine.

"GLOBSEC is preparing a large conference in Bratislava for June 2 to June 4 to mobilize military, humanitarian, economic and financial support for Ukraine, where prime ministers, presidents are invited and offered Ukraine the chairmanship of the event," the Verkhovna Rada said on its website on Friday, citing the words Vass at the meeting of the delegation of parliamentarians of the EU Member States (GLOBSEC) with heads of the Verkhovna Rada committees and First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko.

Vass said that an international group of European parliamentarians, created under the auspices of GLOBSEC, came to Kyiv to support Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and independence.

Vass noted that Ukrainians are not just fighting for its soil, but also for Europe.

Kornyienko urged European colleagues to involve their parliaments and governments in the restoration of Ukraine, to become partners of Ukrainian regions and cities.

GLOBSEC is an analytical center in Central Europe and organizer of the annual Bratislava Forum.

News.Az