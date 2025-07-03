Slovenia reports record low jobless number in June

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of jobless people in Slovenia fell to 42,398 in June, marking the lowest level since the country's independence in 1991, the National Employment Service reported on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

At the end of June, the number of jobless people was 1.8 percent lower than in May and 2.2 percent lower than in June last year, the agency said in a report.

The number of new jobs registered rose by 10.1 percent from May, mainly driven by an increase in employment among cleaners, waiters, manual workers in manufacturing, and teachers.

The jobless rate for June is expected to be revealed in August, but it is estimated to be lower than 4.5 percent, as of April.

Over the past five years, the number of jobless people has been steadily falling, forcing companies to seek workers abroad. As a result, the population of foreign workers has almost doubled in the same period. At present, foreign citizens account for 16 percent of Slovenia's workforce.

Slovenia, an export-oriented country, forecasts its economy to expand by 2.1 percent this year, higher than 1.6 percent in 2024. Its main exports include pharmaceuticals, household appliances, cars, and car parts.

News.Az