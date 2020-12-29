Slovenia shuts nuclear plant after Croatia quake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovenia temporarily shut its Krsko Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday following a strong earthquake that rocked neighboring Croatia, Teletrader reports..

According to a spokesperson, the closure was decided on out of precaution.

Earlier, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Croatian town of Petrinja, causing damage to many buildings. The tremor was also felt in Slovenia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia. The quake comes just a day after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same region in Croatia.

