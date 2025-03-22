Slow-aging diet gains popularity among young South Koreans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ms. Ha Sang-hee, a woman in her 30s, frequently shares photos of her homemade meals on the social media platform X.

Her dishes consistently exclude white rice, processed foods and strongly flavoured sauces— a choice she refers to as the “slow-ageing diet”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

To fully enjoy meals without these ingredients, she experiments with recipes and shares her successful creations online.

“(After eight months on the diet), I feel my stamina and immunity have improved, and I am taking better care of myself. This has helped to stabilise my mind and shake off negative thoughts,” Ms Ha said.

She is not alone. Many others follow the same diet.

Some 58,000 participants, including Ms Ha, share their slow-ageing diet experiences in a group on X. Like Ms Ha, many members are in their 20s and 30s.

The buzzword “slow ageing” refers to a lifestyle focused on extending lifespans through good habits while minimising physical and mental stress.

As a key part of this concept, the slow-ageing diet emphasises avoiding high-fat and high-glycemic ingredients, which can stress the body.

The term has recently gained widespread popularity in South Korea, evolving from a social media trend among young users into a broader generational movement.

From meme to mainstream

During the early 2020s, many South Korean consumers embraced bold flavours in foods like tteokbokki and malatang, believing these dishes helped relieve stress.

However, a drastic shift occurred after the continued efforts of Dr Jung Hee-won, a geriatric medicine professor at Asan Medical Centre in Seoul and the leader of the slow-ageing group that Ms Ha is part of.

Since 2024, Dr Jung has actively promoted healthy lifestyle choices on social media, particularly on X.

His online influence turned “slow ageing” into a viral meme, earning him the nickname “Professor Slow-Ageing”, which has become more widely recognised than his real name.

Initially, he gained attention for unconventional food combinations, such as adding lentils and ice to ramyeon while discarding the soup.

However, his continued advocacy has encouraged more people to adopt his dietary approach.

As the slow-ageing diet gains momentum beyond social media, major food companies are jumping on board.

7-Eleven Korea and leading food manufacturer CJ CheilJedang have launched slow-ageing-inspired products based on Dr Jung’s recipes.

These products feature mixed or whole grains, reduced salt and a higher proportion of vegetables.

“We found that lunch boxes and ready-to-eat meals created in collaboration with Professor Jung continue to be widely mentioned online. Most reviews come from millennials and Generation Z, spanning from teenagers to adults in their early 40s,” said an official from Korea Seven, which is the operator of 7-Eleven Korea.

The official added that these products remain among the top-ranked items on the franchise’s mobile app, even months after launch.

Meanwhile, GS25, another major convenience store chain, launched semi-polished rice in February, following a 60.7 per cent year-on-year increase in mixed grain sales the previous month.

“Food line-ups are now diversifying to cater to consumers drawn to the slow-aging trend. These new products can attract more buyers and further expand the health-focused food market,” said Dr Lee Eun-hee, a consumer science professor at Inha University.

More popular among younger generations

One notable aspect of the slow-ageing trend is its strong appeal to younger generations, who have focused less on healthy eating than older adults. In the past, Korean food trends favoured creamy and sweet desserts, but this is changing.

This change is partly attributed to Dr Jung’s active presence on social media, as well as endorsements from influential YouTubers and celebrities who have introduced the trend to younger audiences.

However, surveys indicate a general trend of people in their 20s and 30s placing a greater emphasis on health.

According to a market researcher Embrain Trendmonitor, the proportion of respondents in their 20s and 30s who reported making efforts to maintain their health increased to 55 per cent and 49.5 per cent, respectively, in 2024, up from 30.8 per cent and 32 per cent in 2016.

Notably, these age groups now show the highest interest in health management after those in their 60s, compared with having the least interest in 2016.

Various analyses explore the younger generations’ growing health consciousness.

The food industry points to an increased societal focus on health following the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for growing health awareness.

Additionally, some suggest that the sharp rise in obesity and diabetes cases among individuals in their 20s has contributed to this shift.

According to Dr Choi Chul, a consumer economics professor at Sookmyung Women’s University, the slow-ageing movement aligns with South Korea’s evolving consumer behaviour.

“As their average income rises, South Koreans seek more than just enjoyment from consumption. Motivated by self-care and self-love, they find greater satisfaction in spending on health, which goes beyond achieving a good-looking body,” Dr Choi said.

He added that this “self-love” mindset is particularly strong among younger generations, and social media has played a crucial role in spreading the trend.

“The rise of health-conscious content on social media, combined with the growing self-care movement, has likely accelerated the spread of health trends among younger South Koreans,” he added.

