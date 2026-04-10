Snap smart glasses to use Qualcomm chips

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Snap Inc has announced that its smart glasses unit, Specs, will use chips from Qualcomm for its upcoming artificial intelligence-powered eyewear.

The companies said the next-generation Specs smart glasses, expected to launch later this year, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR processor platform. Financial terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The agreement marks a key step for Snap’s dedicated hardware unit, which was created earlier this year to focus on developing AI-driven smart glasses.

The partnership builds on years of collaboration between the two companies, with Qualcomm chips already powering earlier versions of Snap’s developer-focused Spectacles devices.

Snap established the Specs unit in January as part of a broader effort to compete in the fast-growing smart glasses market, where Meta Platforms has gained early traction through its Ray-Ban AI glasses developed with EssilorLuxottica.

The move also comes as Snap faces pressure from activist investors calling for cost cuts and strategic changes, including proposals to spin off or shut down the Specs division.

Despite the scrutiny, Snap is continuing to invest in wearable AI devices, positioning smart glasses as a potential next major computing platform after smartphones.

News.Az