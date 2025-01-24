SOCAR, JBIC focus on further strengthening partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, held a productive meeting with Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting, the parties explored prospects for further expansion of the partnership between SOCAR and JBIC, News.Az reports.“We had a productive meeting with Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The discussions centered on further strengthening the partnership between SOCAR and JBIC, underscoring the significance of the Heads of Agreement on green financing signed at COP29,” the SOCAR president said in a post on X.“We reaffirmed our dedication to fostering innovative green solutions, advancing renewable energy projects, exploring new business opportunities, and driving sustainable growth within the #energy sector,” he added.

News.Az