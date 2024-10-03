SOCAR prioritizes methane emission reductions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reducing methane emissions is a key component of SOCAR's emission reduction program, according to Vice President Afgan Isayev.

He made the remarks at a panel session, titled "Progress on Methane: Advancing Global Methane Reduction," held part of the Baku Climate Action Week, News.Az reports.Isayev highlighted that the company regularly measures harmful emissions to enhance its decarbonization efforts."We study satellite images to detect methane leaks and have also begun using ground-based measurement methods in collaboration with professional companies. Together, we are developing an artificial intelligence tool to optimize our fight against methane emissions," he explained.

