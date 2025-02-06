SOCAR, Tatneft hail importance of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan’s Republic (SOCAR), held a meeting with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Minister of Industry and Trade.

During the meeting, the parties hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan's energy giant and Tatarstan’s Tasneft, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The also emphasized the importance of the jointly implemented projects between the two companies.

At the meeting, insight was provided into the areas of activity of the companies represented in the Tatarstan delegation.

