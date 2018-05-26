SOCAR to expand capacity of underground gas storage facilities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are plans to expand capacity of underground gas storage facilities in Azerbaijan to five billion cubic meters, said Dashgin Isgandarov, director general of the Azneft Production Union of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, during technical consultations on this issue.

There are two gas storage facilities – Kalmaz and Garadagh – in Azerbaijan.

Isgandarov noted that in recent years, a lot of work was done regarding reconstruction and expansion of the underground gas storage facilities considered strategic objects of Azerbaijan, as well as introduction of advanced technologies and increasing the efficiency of gas storage, adding that this work will be continued, the Azneft Production Union said in a message, according to Trend.

“Azneft Production Union implemented a number of projects to increase the storage capacity of gas in underground gas storage facilities,” he said. “We face an important task to increase the capacity of the Garadagh and Kalmaz underground gas storage facilities to five billion cubic meters. This process will be implemented in two stages. First of all, it is planned to increase the storage capacity to 3.5 billion cubic meters at the expense of internal capabilities.”

In turn, head of the department Rovshan Garayev said that by May next year, the work will be carried out at the Kalmaz underground gas storage facility to bring the volume of buffer gas to 2.3 billion cubic meters given 1.5 billion cubic meters of active gas.

“To this end, the department of gas storage facilities’ operation will take important measures to increase the capacity of underground gas storage facilities, including drilling of new wells, reconstruction of the above-ground equipment and gas facilities, as well as carry out the work to improve the existing infrastructure,” Garayev said.

During the meeting, it was noted that six new wells will be drilled at the third block of the Kalmaz gas storage facility this year, and 15 new wells will be drilled at the fourth block.

“It is expected that six new compressor stations will be built and commissioned before the start of the gas injection season in 2019,” the message said. “The work on the supply of equipment for new compressor stations continues. A new manifold system for 15 wells will be built at the gas distribution point of the third block. Major work on the reconstruction and expansion of gas storage facilities, compressor and electric facilities were carried out for this purpose.”

News.Az

News.Az