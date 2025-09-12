SOCAR Türkiye drives TANAP’s next phase with strategic roadmap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meetings of the Boards of Directors of SOCAR Türkiye and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were held in Istanbul, News.Az reports via SOCAR Türkiye.

At the SOCAR Türkiye session, participants carried out a comprehensive review of the company’s annual performance, focusing on key projects, the progress of strategic objectives, and upcoming investment plans.

They also discussed the impact of regional and global energy trends, stressing SOCAR Türkiye’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and strengthening its market position.

The TANAP Board of Directors emphasized the project’s achievements and its crucial role in ensuring energy security for both Türkiye and Europe. Operational successes and the pipeline’s strategic importance in the regional energy architecture were also highlighted.

Participants outlined future goals and priorities for TANAP, including new areas of activity and long-term development tasks.

News.Az