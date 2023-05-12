+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR Türkiye plans to carry out Petkim maintenance every five years, Acting CEO of SOCAR Türkiye Elchin Ibadov said at a press conference, News.Az reports.

"We suspend the plant's activities every four years for today. Due to the introduction of new technologies and innovations, we aim to reduce the number of days of maintenance of the plant and do it every five years," he said.

SOCAR Türkiye acquired a 51-percent share in Petkim in 2008. Petkim produces plastic packaging, tissues, PVC, cleaning supplies, being the only manufacturer of such products in Türkiye.

Petkim ended the first quarter of 2022 with a gross profit of 1.7 billion Turkish lira ($86 million) and a net profit of 1.8 billion Turkish lira ($91 million). The revenue of the petrochemical complex in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 11.4 billion Turkish lira ($581 million), an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous quarter.

