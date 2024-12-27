SOL, TON and XRP whales are eyeing new sensation PLUTO: Forechast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Among these, Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON), and Ripple (XRP) continue to attract attention for their unique features and recent developments, News.az reports citing BraveNewCoin.

At the same time, there's an innovative project called PlutoChain ($PLUTO). This Layer-2 solution has the potential to address Bitcoin's long-standing challenges, such as slow transaction speeds and high fees.

PlutoChain ($PLUTO) – Layer-2 Solution that Could Enhance Bitcoin's Utility in Areas Such as DeFi and More

PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could introduce a fresh approach to potentially tackling Bitcoin's ongoing challenges. It offers a Layer-2 solution designed to improve its functionality and expand its use cases.While Bitcoin remains the most secure and dominant cryptocurrency, it continues to struggle with issues like high transaction costs, slow confirmation times, and network congestion.PlutoChain could overcome these limitations by drastically reducing block times. Instead of Bitcoin’s standard 10-minute interval, PlutoChain aims to cut this to just 2 seconds on its dedicated Layer-2 network.This way developers could build faster and more efficient applications, all while benefiting from Bitcoin’s robust security infrastructure.PlutoChain also emphasizes interoperability through its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, which would allow developers to easily transition their Ethereum projects to Bitcoin.It would also create opportunities in DeFi, NFTs, and AI-driven technologies.PlutoChain has already demonstrated its scalability by processing over 43,200 transactions per day. It effectively manages high demand without the congestion often seen in other networks.Security is a top priority for PlutoChain, so it has successfully completed audits by SolidProof, QuillAudits, and Assure DeFi.PlutoChain also prioritizes decentralization and community participation. Users could actively shape the project’s future by voting on updates, partnerships, and features.Solana (SOL) – High-Performance Blockchain for Faster and More Scalable dAppsSolana’s primary focus is on delivering fast, secure, and scalable transaction processing, capable of handling up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS).Back in September, Solana launched Gameshift, a gaming API that simplifies the integration of blockchain features into games and lets developers build web2-friendly games on Solana without requiring web3 development experience.As of December 24, 2024, Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $195.90, a 7.6% increase over the past 24 hours.The RSI currently sits at around 55, which suggests neutral momentum.The Currency Analytics says SOL could reach $500 by 2025, due to its expanding role in DeFi and focus on innovation.For a longer-term perspective, Longforecast.com suggests that Solana could reach approximately $527 by December 2025, but with some fluctuations throughout the year.Toncoin (TON) – Blockchain Focused on Speed and UtilityToncoin (TON) is a decentralized layer-1 platform originally developed by Telegram.TON’s adoption has been bolstered by partnerships with global platforms. For instance, Revolut added TON to its list of approved altcoins, which lets users in the EU and the UK trade the token.It is currently trading at approximately $5.22, which reflects a 0.1% increase over the past 24 hours.Right now, RSI stands at around 62, which indicates a bullish momentum, though it is getting closer to overbought conditions.According to a recent analysis by Cryptopolitan, Toncoin’s price could range between $6.89 and $8.44 in 2025, with an average trading price around $7.14.CoinEdition anticipates that Toncoin could peak at $14.50 in 2025. However, they caution that the price may dip to $6.60 due to potential market fluctuations and profit-taking.Ripple has recently launched RLUSD, a stablecoin backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents, which marks a big move in expanding Ripple’s use cases in the payments industry.Additionally, Kenneth Montgomery, a former Vice President at the Federal Reserve Bank, has joined the RLUSD advisory board, offering valuable insights on regulation and operations.Despite its progress, XRP has faced market volatility. A dip followed the Federal Reserve’s announcement of reduced expectations for interest rate cuts in the coming year.XRP’s RSI currently sits at 55, which is a neutral position. The token faces key resistance levels at $2.20 and $2.25, while support levels are found at $2.188 and $2.12.Hani Abuagla of XTB sees potential for the token to reach between $5 and $100, due to regulatory shifts and Ripple’s advancements in cross-border payments.Meanwhile, Alex Kuptsikevich of FxPro says that XRP could underperform in 2025 as investor interest gravitates toward newer cryptocurrencies.As 2025 approaches, Solana, Toncoin, and Ripple continue to strengthen their positions with their innovative developments.But PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could stand out as a potential game-changer. Its Layer-2 technology might revolutionize Bitcoin by potentially drastically reducing transaction times and introducing smart contract functionality.With its mainnet launch just around the corner, PlutoChain could be worth watching closely.For more up-to-date developments, following PlutoChain’s active communities on platforms like Twitter, Discord, and Telegramcould be a great way to keep track of its progress.

