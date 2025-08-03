Solana Price Forecast: SOL Looking At 30% Upside In August, As Litecoin and Remittix Target 2-3x Gains

The latest Solana price forecast suggests the Layer-1 giant could be primed for a 30% rise by August. Mated with fresh momentum from Litecoin and a quietly rising DeFi play, Remittix, July's crypto market shake-up has investors looking at early-stage plays. The stage is set for action in both high-cap plays and fresh utility tokens.

Solana Price Forecast: Volume Increases, Market Responds

Solana (SOL) sits at $177.15, off a slight 0.69%, but its $5.63 billion 24-hour volume that rose 4.96% shows increasing interest. The market cap now stands at $95.31 billion, and SOL is firmly among the top altcoins to watch.

Solana price forecast is supported by rising developer growth, rising dApp usage, and network stability gains following last year's downtime. While volatility is expected in the short term, SOL can test the $230 level in Q3 if a positive trend continues, analysts say.

This forecast is also supported by macro demand for Ethereum alternatives, low-cost blockchains, and fast transaction networks — all corners where Solana has continued to lead.

Litecoin's Quiet Climb: Stability With Potential Upside

Litecoin (LTC) has climbed quietly, at $109.15, 1.1% higher in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization of $8.31 billion and growing volume — now at $751.09 million, up 8.55% — show growing demand for low-volatility cryptocurrency assets.

Historically seen as the silver to Bitcoin's gold, Litecoin has the luxury of a solid history and consistent transaction volume. It has also found favor among traders for low gas fee crypto solutions that are exchange-friendly on both centralised and decentralised platforms.

With growing adoption on merchant platforms and payment system integration, a couple see a 2-3x in the next cycle, specifically if general altcoin sentiment is better.

Remittix: A Cross-Border Solution With Real-World Application

Where Solana and Litecoin are the headline-grabbing high-cap cryptos, perhaps the most widely debated future crypto project amasses strength behind the scenes: Remittix (RTX).

Remittix currently trades at $0.0895per token and has raised more than $17.9 million so far, with more than 577 million tokens sold. As a cross-chain DeFi project, it solves one of the most frustrating crypto hindrances — converting crypto to fiat and transferring it to mainstream bank accounts directly.

What sets Remittix apart is the merge of in-world payments, DeFi inclusion, and product-first deployment. This is not some whitepaper-concept unicorn — it's a working protocol with integrations and an active project that is already ongoing. With a 50% bonus token offer running, it remains one of the highlight crypto projects of 2025.

Search-worthy features of Remittix are mostly:

Utility Token: For borderless payments, not speculation

Presale Momentum: Approaching $18 million soft cap with strong initial interest

Fastest Growing Crypto 2025: Backed by actual improvement prior to the TGE

Next Big Altcoin 2025: Already gaining whale wallet attention

Crypto With Passive Income Potential: Designed with token incentives and referral incentives

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

