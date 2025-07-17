Solana price prediction: Is a new SOL all-time high just weeks away?

Solana price prediction: Is a new SOL all-time high just weeks away?

Different Solana price predictions from market analysts acknowledge the bullish indicators SOL charts show as on-chain performances rev up. At press time, SOL was recently trading around $167.90 following a 24-hour gain of 3.07%. Market experts feel that a breakout will see Solana's price smash the $600 level before the end of 2025.

Over time, many whales and institutional money have made the Solana ecosystem home. Hence, any growth margin now might not match newer DeFi projects creating early buzz with robust market fundamentals and usability appeal.

Case in point: a new-gen PayFi crypto called Remittix ($RTX) that several market observers believe will surpass Solana price prediction with larger profit margins.

Can Solana Price Prediction Tipping SOL to Surge Past $600 Happen?

This year, the Solana price prediction is more optimistic, considering recent market-wide breakouts. Certain bullish predictions tip SOL to rise beyond $600 by the end of the year.

This Solana price prediction majorly banks on its trading volume's 97.71% growth to $6.55 billion. More so, Solana's market cap is $90.01 billion, affirming its strength as a top L1 rival to Ethereum.

Source: TradingView

The NFT boom and growth in decentralized app acceptance strengthen Solana’s reputation for facilitating low gas fee crypto transactions.

However, this bullish Solana price prediction relies on a consistently bullish market-wide sentiment. This seemingly uncertain situation explains why some traders choose to diversify their portfolios with low-cap crypto gems like Remittix, offering more explosive surge opportunities.

Why Market Experts Call Remittix the Next 100x Crypto

For all the promises Solana price prediction offers, newer projects like Remittix (RTX) are also gaining notable traction. The Remittix DeFi project provides users with a seamless means to transfer crypto straight into FIAT bank accounts across more than 30 countries in the same day and with minimal fees. This solution rids the $19 trillion remittance market of a bottleneck hindering its growth and adoption.

Little wonder its presale has sold over 550 million RTX tokens, raising over $16.2 million in capital. As Remittix approaches its $18M soft cap target, the token trades for only $0.0811, but not for long.

With early buyers enjoying a 50% bonus on their investment before the next price increase and a $250,000 giveaway, there's an influx of investors in the presale. Additionally, the team announcing its mobile wallet beta set to launch this quarter is expected to attract even more interest.

Hence, analysts call Remittix ($RTX) the next 100x crypto, tipping it to be that passive income project that could become a future cross-chain DeFi protocol enjoying robust market acceptance.

