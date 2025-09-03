Yandex metrika counter

Solana price rises over 5% in 24 hours as $1.25 billion Pantera investment progressing

The Solana price has jumped more than 5% in the past 24 hours, trading near $208 and testing the $210–$215 resistance zone. The move comes as institutional money piles in, with Pantera Capital announcing plans for a $1.25 billion Solana-focused fund. The question is: Where does the SOL price go from here? 

Institutional Demand Puts Solana in the Spotlight

Solana has been one of the strongest performers this week, climbing steadily from support at $193.92 and pressing into resistance near $215. Analysts note repeated rejections at this level, but the higher lows suggest substantial accumulation.

Pantera Capital’s new plan highlights just how much interest Solana attracts from institutions. The firm is raising up to $1.25 billion through acquiring and rebranding a Nasdaq-listed company into “Solana Co.,” giving traditional investors direct exposure to SOL.

Corporate adoption is also rising fast. Over $820 million in Solana is now held in treasuries, mirroring the early days of Ethereum before its breakout to $20 billion in treasury holdings. Analysts like Lark Davis call Solana the “catch-up trade” for those who missed ETH’s massive run.

Solana Price Predictions: What’s Next?

With the positive on chain metrics, Solana is preparing for a critical test around the $215 psychological barrier. Technical analysts are split.

  • Bullish case: Break over $215 and turn it into support for a $300 all-time high.
  • Bearish case: failure at $215 would facilitate a $180 support retest. Losing $180 might cause a decrease to $165.
  • Neutral case: extended consolidation between $193–$210.

The takeaway for traders is unambiguous: Solana is no longer solely a retail play. Its long-term course is changing due to institutional conviction.

