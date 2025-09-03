Solana price rises over 5% in 24 hours as $1.25 billion Pantera investment progressing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Solana price has jumped more than 5% in the past 24 hours, trading near $208 and testing the $210–$215 resistance zone. The move comes as institutional money piles in, with Pantera Capital announcing plans for a $1.25 billion Solana-focused fund. The question is: Where does the SOL price go from here?

Institutional Demand Puts Solana in the Spotlight

Solana has been one of the strongest performers this week, climbing steadily from support at $193.92 and pressing into resistance near $215. Analysts note repeated rejections at this level, but the higher lows suggest substantial accumulation.

Pantera Capital’s new plan highlights just how much interest Solana attracts from institutions. The firm is raising up to $1.25 billion through acquiring and rebranding a Nasdaq-listed company into “Solana Co.,” giving traditional investors direct exposure to SOL.

Corporate adoption is also rising fast. Over $820 million in Solana is now held in treasuries, mirroring the early days of Ethereum before its breakout to $20 billion in treasury holdings. Analysts like Lark Davis call Solana the “catch-up trade” for those who missed ETH’s massive run.

Solana Price Predictions: What’s Next?

With the positive on chain metrics, Solana is preparing for a critical test around the $215 psychological barrier. Technical analysts are split.

Bullish case: Break over $215 and turn it into support for a $300 all-time high.

Bearish case: failure at $215 would facilitate a $180 support retest. Losing $180 might cause a decrease to $165.

Neutral case: extended consolidation between $193–$210.

The takeaway for traders is unambiguous: Solana is no longer solely a retail play. Its long-term course is changing due to institutional conviction.

Beyond Solana: Why Traders Are Watching Remittix

While the Solana price rally captures headlines, many traders looking for higher upside are turning toward Remittix (RTX). Unlike Solana, which is already a large-cap giant, RTX is still in presale and early buyers are positioning for exponential gains.

Remittix allows users to send over 40 cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries. Transfers arrive within 24 hours, with flat fees and no hidden FX charges. For recipients, payments look like standard bank transfers; no crypto exposure required.

Businesses and freelancers can also integrate the Remittix Pay API, enabling them to accept crypto and settle in fiat instantly. This retail-first model is winning attention from investors who want exposure to projects solving real-world problems, not just network scaling.

The milestones grabbing investors’ interest include:

The presale has raised over $21,9 million, with 626 million tokens sold.

BitMart confirmed as the first CEX listing, with more listings expected after the $22 million milestone.

Anticipated launch of the beta wallet in Q3, ensuring a cheaper, safer and faster transaction experience.

With the ongoing $250,000 giveaway, the community is recording massive participation.

The Solana price movement toward $300 is a good but capped bet. But for investors chasing asymmetric returns, Remittix is quickly becoming the go-to pick. With the early Certik audit ensuring investors’ safety and an entry price below $0.1, analysts are calling RTX the rare early-stage project with 10x–50x potential.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az