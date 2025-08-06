Yandex metrika counter

Solana (SOL) and Remittix (RTX) Prepare for Major Rallies as Whale Accumulation Intensifies

While Solana (SOL) is following the broader market consolidation momentum, on-chain data indicates whales are aggressively accumulating. The buying spree reveals a bullish long-term bet on the Solana blockchain.

Simultaneously, an Ethereum-based PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX), also recorded a high surge of whale accumulation. Despite being an emerging project, whales are betting on Remittix. What potential does it offer?

Solana (SOL): Whale Accumulation On The High, What The Chart Reveals 

On-chain data shows multiple wallets withdrawing millions of SOL from exchanges—clear signs of stacking rather than preparing to sell. 

According to an analysis by Unichartz a few days ago, “$SOL is consistently taking support from the long-term rising trendline, a sign that buyers are defending key levels. We're also approaching a critical resistance zone, the previous ATH area.” 

According to him, if SOL manages to close above the $180 resistance, we could witness a strong rally towards $500. However, if it gets rejected, it could bottom out and take support at $151 or more. A few days later, SOL lost its support, and Solana price is currently at $163.89.

However, the news of whale accumulation sends signals that this is a short-term decline. The whales are buying the dip, positioning themselves ahead of the next leg up.

According to MoonHailey's SOL analysis, “Solana maintains a higher low structure and is currently forming a bullish reversal from a key ascending trendline, signaling strength in long-term support. Our next target is $260.40, and then beyond”. 

Source: MoonHailey via X. 

A Confirmation will come from a weekly close above $175, which could ignite the next impulsive move toward these targets.

Remittix (RTX): Silent Accumulation on the Wings

While Solana draws attention, whales aren’t just stacking SOL and buying RTX. Remittix (RTX) is an Ethereum-based cross-border crypto payment platform. It offers seamless crypto-to-fiat payments in 30+ countries. 

Remittix aims to solve the $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment and cryptocurrency. It is a practical, real-life utility built for adoption and sustainability in the long term.

Remittix Highlights:

  • Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries
  • RTX token is built for real-world utility, use, and not speculation
  • CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms, audited Remittix's smart contract
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by inviting friends to invest in Remittix

Remittix represents a rare high-potential opportunity for investors. Buy now before the public launch and centralised exchange listing.

