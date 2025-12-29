Somali president to visit Türkiye Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to make an official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the country's communications director.

“During the talks, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Somalia will be reviewed in all their dimensions, and steps that can be taken to further deepen cooperation will be discussed,” Burhanettin Duran said in a post on Turkish social platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meetings will also address the latest developments in Somalia’s fight against terrorism and the Somali Federal Government’s efforts to ensure national unity, as well as regional developments.

News.Az