Somali president concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Friday concluded his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Somali president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.

