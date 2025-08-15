Yandex metrika counter

Sonic boom heard over southern England as RAF intercepts private jet

A sonic boom was heard over southern England after two RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept a private jet.

Two Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby were dispatched to make the intercept over Cambridgeshire, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

Residents of southern Essex posted on social media that they heard sonic booms as the fighters passed overheard from the Lincolnshire air base, indicating they broke the speed of sound.

An MoD source said the emergency interception was ordered after the business jet suffered a communications failure.

The jets intercepted a Bombardier Global Express registered T7-SGH, indicating its state of registry is San Marino, a landlocked small country in Italy.

The jet was escorted to land at Stansted, where it taxied to a remote stand on the northern side of the airport away from the main passenger terminals.


