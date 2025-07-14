All flights cancelled as Southend Airport closes following jet crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Southend Airport in Essex remains closed "until further notice" after a medical transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday afternoon, sending a massive fireball into the sky.

The Beech B200 Super King Air, bound for Lelystad in the Netherlands, crashed just seconds after departing around 3:45 pm. Witnesses reported seeing the pilots wave at children moments before the plane suddenly banked left, inverted, and struck the ground "head-first," igniting a huge fireball , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Emergency services, including multiple fire crews and air ambulances, rushed to the scene. Nearby Rochford Hundred Golf Club was evacuated for safety. Authorities have cordoned off the area while investigations are ongoing.

Southend Airport officials confirmed all flights were cancelled and advised passengers to contact their airlines. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Eyewitness John Johnson described the terrifying moment: "It took off, then started to bank heavily, inverted, and crashed. There was a big fireball. Everyone was in shock."

Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are actively investigating the incident. The airport closure and disruption are expected to continue as safety work proceeds.

News.Az