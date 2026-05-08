Sony, TSMC partner on advanced image sensor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Friday that they have agreed to cooperate on the development and manufacturing of next-generation image sensors, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Under the agreement, Sony and TSMC will establish a joint venture and set up development and production lines at Sony’s newly constructed factory in Koshi, in Japan’s southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture.

The partnership brings together Sony, a major global player in image sensor technology, and TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, to strengthen production capabilities for advanced sensor technologies.

News.Az