Yandex metrika counter

Sony, TSMC partner on advanced image sensor development

  • Economics
  • Share
Sony, TSMC partner on advanced image sensor development
Source: Nikkei Asia

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Friday that they have agreed to cooperate on the development and manufacturing of next-generation image sensors, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Under the agreement, Sony and TSMC will establish a joint venture and set up development and production lines at Sony’s newly constructed factory in Koshi, in Japan’s southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture.

The partnership brings together Sony, a major global player in image sensor technology, and TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, to strengthen production capabilities for advanced sensor technologies.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      