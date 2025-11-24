Sources say Saudi Arabia plans to open new alcohol stores despite ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores, including one for non-Muslim, foreign staff at state oil giant Aramco, as the kingdom continues to ease restrictions, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The launch of outlets in the eastern province of Dhahran and one for diplomats in the port city of Jeddah would be a further milestone in efforts, led by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open up the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The kingdom, which is the birthplace of Islam, last year opened an alcohol store serving non-Muslim diplomats in a nondescript building in the diplomatic quarter of the capital Riyadh, known to some diplomats as the "booze bunker".

It was the first such outlet since a ban was brought in 73 years ago.

News.Az